Indian woman approaches Pakistan court for citizenship

LAHORE, JUN 08 (DNA) – An Indian national approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday seeking directives for the authorities concerned to grant her Pakistan’s citizenship.

Saba Ansar, who is residing with her Pakistani husband in the Multan road area, moved a writ petition in the high court, impleading the Ministry of Interior, National Database Registration Authority (Nadra), immigration director general and Punjab government as respondents.

In her petition, the woman states that she is an Indian national and married a Pakistani relative in 2010. Her husband and their three children are Pakistani citizens but she has been given a temporary visa, the petitioner adds.

She said she moved a request for the grant of Pakistan’s citizenship in 2010, following which the Punjab government gave security clearance for the purpose but she has not yet been granted the citizenship.

The petitioner pleads with the court to summon a reply from the government and other respondents in this regard and order protection of her fundamental rights enshrined in the country’s constitution. = DNA

