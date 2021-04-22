Thursday, April 22, 2021
India records world’s biggest single-day rise in COVID cases

| April 22, 2021

NEW DELHI: India has reported three lack fourteen thousand eight hundred thirty-five new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – the highest one day tally recorded anywhere in the world.

According to the latest Indian health ministry data, total cases are now 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104, to reach a total of one lack eighty-four thousand six hundred fifty-seven.

Hospitals across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep COVID-19 patients alive.

