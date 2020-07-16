India main obstacle towards regional peace: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, JULY 16 (DNA) : Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman says that India is the main obstacle towards achieving peace and stability in the region, sending agents such as Kulbhushan Yadav into foreign countries for perpetrating sabotage operations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that India had approached the International Court of Justice for the release of Kulbhushan Yadav after he was arrested and confessed to committing sabotage activities in Balochistan in 2016.

She said that India’s oppression and barbarism is at its peak in Kashmir, the international community should take notice of innumerable human rights violations in the valley. The Indian Army is deliberately targeting the civilian population which has been under lockdown for over a year. She also urged the international media to speak out against Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.

Speaking about Pakistanis abroad, Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistanis continue to arrive back in Pakistan from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak and the government is fully cooperating with them.