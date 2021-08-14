Independence day celebrations at Pakistan embassy Austria

DNA

VIENNA: Pakistan Embassy in Vienna organised a flag hoisting ceremony at the Embassy to cerebrate country’s 75th Independence Day.The members of Pakistan community in Austria from different towns and cities attended this ceremony to demonstrate their love for the beloved homeland.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria, Aftab Ahmad Khokher hoisted the national flag. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister marking the 75th Independence Day were read out.

Addressing the gathering, Aftab Ahmad Khokher paid tribute to the glorious struggle of Pakistan’s founding fathers and the foresight and sagacious leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. He reaffirmed the nation’s commitment towards realizing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam in building Pakistan as a democratic, progressive and a forward-looking Islamic country. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in South Asia as well as its success in defeating terrorism through resolve and resilience.

He called upon the Pakistani community to stay united and counter the negative and motivated propaganda against Pakistan by remaining peaceful and showing grace.Prayer was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.