Imran put nation in anchorages and kept returning to treasury, Maryam Nawaz

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that only one

appointment has made Imran Khan deaf, dumb and blind.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the public relations

campaign on Friday, he said that Farah Gogi’s trail leads to Bani

Gala. “Imran Khan has become Farah Khan’s spokesman. He managed to get

him out of the country at night,” he added.

The PML-N vice-president said that the conspiracy letter did not

exist. He also chanted the slogan ‘Looted Pakistan, Gogi, Pinky and

Imran Khan’.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif would bring back the

bread snatched from the people of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan is more worried about seeing Shahbaz Sharif as

the Prime Minister than losing his seat. Shahbaz Sharif has activated

the energy units in one month and reduced the prices of flour and

sugar.

He said that Imran Khan is not saddened by the loss of his government,

as much as he is about to become the Prime Minister of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that those who have cleaned their boots all their lives do not

see anything other than that. Imran Khan did nothing but take revenge

for 4 years and did not allow anyone to work.

He said that when Usman Bazdar became the Chief Minister, there was no

electricity in our villages. When he left, there was no electricity in

the whole Punjab.

He said that Imran Khan has lost his sanity because he has lost his

mental balance. Sometimes he shows fake letters, sometimes he accuses

of conspiracy. The first letter came in March.

Maryam Nawaz said that even the story of Farah Khan has reached Fateh

Jang. Farah Khan’s second name is Imran Khan. Imran Khan never made a

statement for his sister Aleema Baji. Imran Khan comes on TV to save

Farah Khan and says that he did nothing.