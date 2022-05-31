Imran looking for another Saqib Nisar in judiciary: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was searching for another figure like former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar in the judiciary to support him.

Imran on Monday said that if the SC did not provide his party “protection” from police action for the next round of their protest, he would opt for a different strategy wherein his supporters would be “prepared” to deal with any situation.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media team today in Murree, Maryam responded: “He (Imran) is searching for a Saqib Nisar in the judiciary and [also] looking for a [contact] number in the establishment [since the previous one] is now closed.”