Imran Khan set to move towards Islamabad
- PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives at Liberty Chowk to lead the long march on Islamabad from today (Friday) to “free the nation in a true sense”.
- The long march will start from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk and after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, it will move towards Muridke.
- The march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.
- Imran along with his supporters is expected to stage a sit-in in the federal capital against the Shehbaz-led coalition government after the end of the long march.
- This will be the PTI chief’s second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.
