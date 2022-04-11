Imran Khan sends resignation to NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (DNA): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday has resigned as

Member National Assembly (MNA).



Imran Khan has sent his resignation to the speaker National Assembly.



I, Imran Khan, son of Ikramullah Khan Niazi, elected MNA from the

constituency, NA-95 (Mianwali-I) hereby tender my resignation as a

member of the lower house of the parliament and request you to accept my

resignation as MNA, the resignation addressed to the speaker NA reads.



Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to resign

from National Assembly after the PTI chairman said that he would not sit

in the assemblies with these thieves.



Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the

assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has

been decided to submit resignation from the National Assembly.



“Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party

meeting,” he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday.

“Imran Khan will give call to people every Sunday to come out against

the foreign conspiracy,” he said. DNA



