Imran Khan felicitates AJK PM over PTI’s thumping victory in LG polls

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the party leadership congratulated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) PTI and Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for trouncing the political opponents in the AJK Local government elections polls against all odds.

In a statement on Monday, PTI Chairman felicitated AJK PM on his success in AJK LG elections. Imran Khan stated that the PTI won the local body elections against all odds.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Asad congratulated the PTI AJK over securing thumping victory in the LG polls and said that the captain crushed the imported government everywhere across the country. Asad Umar stated that there was no place left in Pakistan where the captain has not taken out the political funeral of this imported government. He said that the imported government was not acceptable.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary said that PTI government conducted local body elections in AJK after lapse of 31 years. He said that the federal government did everything what they can to secure victory, as they appointed officers, invested money and put pressure. However, he said that even then results of these elections clearly reflected that it was actually an electoral battle between PTI and independent candidates because both PML-N and PPP were buried under the burden of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulated PTI AJK for trashing the political rivals in the LG polls. She said that once again people have shown their support for Imran Khan and PTI. Dr. Mazari stated that once again people have sent a clear message that they stand with PTI.