Imran announces not to enter Red Zone
ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman supremo
and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said PTI will hold
protest tomorrow outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but
they will not enter the Red Zone.
In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran while reacting to the
ECP verdict said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) levelled
foolish allegations against PTI. He said that the commission compiled
two reports, one of them declaring PTI a foreign-funded party was
included at the behest of ‘someone’.
“Affidavit was signed for declaring the ownership of the assets and
another for confirming the party accounts. Shaukat Khanum has a budget
of Rs18 billion. Am I an accountant to see the whole budget? I was given
a briefing about the accounts which I will definitely confirm,” he
added.
Taking a swipe at CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, the PTI chairman said “ECP
was involved in the conspiracy with the ‘imported government’ against
PTI as the institution was deliberately delaying the funding reports of
the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s
Party (PPP).”
He reiterated his call for the organisation of free and fair elections
to end the crisis in the country. “We are ready for talks if the date of
fresh elections is announced. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are
reluctant to announce the fresh elections due to fears of facing
defeat.”
