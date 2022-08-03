Imran announces not to enter Red Zone

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman supremo

and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said PTI will hold

protest tomorrow outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but

they will not enter the Red Zone.



In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran while reacting to the

ECP verdict said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) levelled

foolish allegations against PTI. He said that the commission compiled

two reports, one of them declaring PTI a foreign-funded party was

included at the behest of ‘someone’.



“Affidavit was signed for declaring the ownership of the assets and

another for confirming the party accounts. Shaukat Khanum has a budget

of Rs18 billion. Am I an accountant to see the whole budget? I was given

a briefing about the accounts which I will definitely confirm,” he

added.



Taking a swipe at CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, the PTI chairman said “ECP

was involved in the conspiracy with the ‘imported government’ against

PTI as the institution was deliberately delaying the funding reports of

the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s

Party (PPP).”



He reiterated his call for the organisation of free and fair elections

to end the crisis in the country. “We are ready for talks if the date of

fresh elections is announced. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are

reluctant to announce the fresh elections due to fears of facing

defeat.”