IHC serves notices on plea seeking cases details against Khadija Shah
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking provision of cases details against PTI leader Khadija Shah.
The court also stopped the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing the petitioner.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Khadija Shah seeking cases details against her.
Her lawyer Amna Ali appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner and adopted the stance that the authorities should be stopped from arresting client till the provision of registered cases against her.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next week.
Related News
KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister
PESHAWAR, Jan 10 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi on Friday inauguratedRead More
Diplomatic, Academic leaders unite at MIUC to bridge Pakistan-Africa ties
Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) Hosts MIUC Dialogue Series 2.0: Pakistan and Africa: Unlocking OpportunitiesRead More
Comments are Closed