IHC likely to declare Nawaz proclaimed offender on Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned on
Tuesday the hearing of appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases against
former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin
Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.
Over the course of the hearing, a Foreign Office official placed on
record a compliance report informing the judges that the PML-N supremo
didn’t show up before the court deliberately. An execution report of his
warrants through ads in print as well as electronic media was also
submitted to the bench.
It was informed that the warrants posted through Royal Mail were
received at Sharif’s London residence. Besides, proclamation notices
summoning the former prime minister were also put up outside his Lahore
residence.
NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to record
statements of the officials who forwarded and posted summons of the
PML-N supreme leader to declare him a proclaimed offender.
At this, the court ruled that it will record statements of the relevant
officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Foreign
Office at the next hearing and directed the agency to submit all
relevant records.
The court directed the additional attorney general to satisfy as to
whether Nawaz has the right to engage a counsel to defend himself. The
hearing was adjourned till December 2. DNA
