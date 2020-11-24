IHC likely to declare Nawaz proclaimed offender on Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned on

Tuesday the hearing of appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases against

former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin

Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.

Over the course of the hearing, a Foreign Office official placed on

record a compliance report informing the judges that the PML-N supremo

didn’t show up before the court deliberately. An execution report of his

warrants through ads in print as well as electronic media was also

submitted to the bench.

It was informed that the warrants posted through Royal Mail were

received at Sharif’s London residence. Besides, proclamation notices

summoning the former prime minister were also put up outside his Lahore

residence.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to record

statements of the officials who forwarded and posted summons of the

PML-N supreme leader to declare him a proclaimed offender.

At this, the court ruled that it will record statements of the relevant

officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Foreign

Office at the next hearing and directed the agency to submit all

relevant records.

The court directed the additional attorney general to satisfy as to

whether Nawaz has the right to engage a counsel to defend himself. The

hearing was adjourned till December 2. DNA

