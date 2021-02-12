IHC attack : Bench constituted to hear contempt cases against lawyers

ISLAMABAD : A five-member bench has been constituted to hear contempt of court cases against 32 lawyers allegedly involved in attacking and vandalising the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building.

The contempt of court cases against the accused lawyers will be heard by five different benches. The case against Ahsan Majeed and others will be heard by Justice Aamer Farooq, whereas, Justice Fayyaz Ahmad Jindran will hear cases against Kulsoom Rafiq and others.

Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani will hear contempt of court notice against Mazhar Jawaid. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the case against Khalid Mehmood and Justice Babar Sattar against Raja Amjad and others.

The contempt of court notices had been issued to 32 lawyers accused of attacking and vandalising the building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on February 8.

Earlier on Monday, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber, they pushed the IHC chief justice out of his chamber.