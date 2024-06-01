IESCO supplying smooth, uninterrupted power supply

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1 (DNA): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is supplying smooth and uninterrupted power supply on 1344 feeders despite severe heatwave.

However, severe heat wave caused increase in complaints of transformers tripping and individual complaints, told IESCO spokesperson here Saturday.

He said the complaint staff were fully alert to promptly clear any faults. Additional, meters, transformers, cables and necessary equipments have already provided to filed offices to address consumers complaints.

Meanwhile, the IESCO has already canceled all approved development and scheduled maintenance programmes due to severe heatwave. The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or send their SMS number 8118.=DNA