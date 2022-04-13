ICCI hosts Iftar Dinner for Foreign Diplomats

Islamabad, APR 13 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Sheikh Amir Waheed, former President ICCI hosted an Iftar Dinner in honor of foreign diplomats. H.E. Mr. Atadjan N. Movlamov, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan as well as diplomats of various countries including Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Iran, Sweden, Norway, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Ukraine attended the Iftar Dinner. Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah Federal Tax Ombudsman, Ms. Kashmala Khan Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment, former Presidents ICCI including Khalid Javed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Tariq Sadiq, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mian Shaukat Masud, Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Baser Daud, Nasir Khan, Zahid Maqbool, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Muhammad Ahmad, Atif Ikram, Senior Member Nasir Qureshi, former Senior Vice Presidents Muhammad Naveed Malik, Khalid Chaudhry, former Vice Presidents Ahsan Zafar Bakhawari & Ashfaq Chatha, Executive Members ICCI, many dignitaries and a large number of business community attended the Iftar Dinner.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomed the excellences, dignitaries and members of business community for attending the dinner. He briefed the foreign diplomats about the business and investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. He said that many Special Economic Zones were being set up in Pakistan under CEPC that offered great opportunities for JVs and investment to local and foreign investors. He said that the construction industry was a booming sector in Pakistan with attractive prospects for local and foreign investors. He said that marble & granite, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, oil & gas and many other sectors also offered good opportunities for JVs and investment and stressed that the foreign diplomats should play a role to motivate the investors of their respective countries to explore Pakistan for JVs and investment.Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI thanked the foreign diplomats, dignitaries and the members of business community for attending the Iftar Dinner. They also highlighted the business and investment opportunities for foreign investors in Pakistan and hoped that the foreign diplomats would inform the investors of their respective countries about these opportunities so that they could capitalize on them.