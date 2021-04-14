ICC to update rankings today, Babar Azam set to dethrone Virat Kohli as best ODI batsman

KARACHI , APRIL 14 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to topple Indian captain Virat Kohli as the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world.

It was earlier reported that Azam has dethroned Kohli after the end of the three-match series against South Africa last week.

However, the rankings were not updated as the ICC updates its tables on Wednesdays at 1:00pm.

As per cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad, Azam needed 70 or more runs in the final ODI against South Africa to claim the top spot.

Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?

In the third ODI, the Pakistan captain did just what was required to not just dethrone Kohli but also help his team give a formidable total to South Africa.

In the match, Babar missed out on a ton as he helped Pakistan propel to 320-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Babar was just six runs short of scoring his 14th ODI century and lost his wicket at the last ball of the innings. He had scored 94 from 62 balls with three sixes and seven fours.

Babar Azam has Kohli within sight, according to ICC’s new ODI rankings.

As soon as Babar’s innings ended social media users started celebrating his feat.