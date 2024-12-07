Hunza Serena Hotel: Luxury you Deserve

Munaza Kazmi

Only the frequent traveler would have heard Karimabad, but don’t worry today I will be your travel guide and telling my readers about Karimabad. Known as Baltit in ancient times, when it serves as the center point of Hunza Valley, positioned high above on a hill top overlooking the valley, with the majestic Baltit Fort seems like guarding the whole valley, which was formerly the palace of then Raja.

However, today Karimabad is like a small tributary in the channel of big waters,but the glam never lost. With the passage of time, it became a celebrated tourist attraction, from across the globe travelers started flying to witness the magic of snow-clad mountains, gorgeous views, and to hear the tales of Rajas and the Baltit Fort, then sooner the town got filled with trinket shops, pottery work, handicraft and some famous traditional cuisine, as well as luxury hotels.

Suppose you are in the stunning valley, hiking, boating and walking all day in the paradise, then off-course you should deserve a comfortable, noiseless good sleep, which I believe cannot be found in a road side motel. Hence, wherever I go, first I search for the best hotel there for a safe, comfortable and relaxing holiday.

Nestled in the middle of Karimabad, Hunza, Pakistan, Hunza Serena Hotel a newly built hotel of Tourism Promotion Service, is a 5-star hotel towering against the majestic background of breathtaking peaks. Standing pompously on a hilltop, hence it can be seen from quiet a long distance, just at the base of mountain and a little above the valley, in between.

Further, the hotel is situated in the close proximity of the market and on a 20-15 minutes walking distance from the Baltit Fort which making is such a prize, since when I was staying there I took the liberty of going all the way to the fort by crossing the colorful bazaar which took me back to the tales of Rajas, the ancient shops, the old houses and the smell of freshly baked buns energizing the whole setting.

For reaching Hunza Serena Hotel, in case you have are coming of flight, it is approximately 2:3O hour drive from Gilgit Airport, but it’s my guarantee those 2 hours will fly, since you’ll all be occupied in witnessing the wonders of nature and the ancient works of man, don’t forget to stop by The Silk Road.

Arriving at the hotel, you can select from a range of accommodation, however it’s better to book in advance. But for your information, in total there are 82 Rooms, of which 76 are Deluxe Rooms, 4 Executive Suites, and 2 Heritage Suites. Deluxe Room features contemporary comfort with the mesmerizing views of the valley below. Executive Suiteprovide extra space with stunning views of peaks, while Heritage Suite blend traditional charm with modern amenities, reflecting the region’s cultural essence, on my stay I booked Executive Suite, from whose balcony it was the unhindered scene of Baltit Fort, among the gigantic show of snow laden peaks. Moreover, every room is equipped with Safe Locker, Mini Bar, Telephone, Internet, Television and all the modern-day facilities. Further, as a safety precaution, the fabric used for making curtains is made with such an advance engineering that it is Fire Resistant. Beside of every room the look is magnificent, ultimate luxury.

For Dining there comes 4 restaurants, MarakaResurant, Karighar Lounge, Chatak and Rakaposhi Café. MarakaResturant, is all day dining, serving a variety of delicacies from all across Pakistan along few traditional and international dishes. However, the restaurant took its name from the Burushaki language meaning “Gathering”. Karighar Lounge, if you are my loyal reader, you must have known about Karighar, since I penned a complete article on it, however for new comers Karighar is Serena Hotel’s project for empowering the communities, where Hotel aid, teaches and train local people in honey making practices and how to adore a fabric means embroidery and stitching. Hence, this lounge is dedicated to it, where you can sit in the comfort of locally made sofas while devouring on snacks and can buy a gift for your loved ones from the Karighar Gift Shop. Next comes,Chatak Caféwhich is snack bar with an exquisite covered sitting lounge and an open area, this cafe also derived its name from the Burushaki language meaning “Seating Place” and Rakaposhi Café,a standard restaurant, which you will find in all the Serena properties in Pakistan, serving A la Carte Menu. Beside you can avail the option of Room Service and enjoy food in the comfort of room.

Beside this there is a Banquet Hall, with the name of Dilshan, and Meeting Rooms for conferences and seminars, in addition to the Maisha Spa and Health Club, where you can do workout in a well-equipped Gym, Swim in the heat control pool surrounded by the lush valley and towering peaks, Spa, Sauna and Salon to unwind and pamper yourself.

Further, in the hotel there are Gardens, with fruit bearing trees of excellent quality, red apples were my favorite among them, in addition to palm size roses and jasmine scenting the air. I believe it is enough of the story telling, thank you me and pack your bag for Hunza Serena Hotel.