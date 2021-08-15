HUM TV wins RISJA Independence Cup Final

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15: In the decisive final of first RISJA Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket Tournament, Hum TV defeated Geo TV by 9 wickets to clinch the title of the tournament at National Cricket Ground Islamabad.

In the final of the tournament with the collaboration with Park View City and NassGas , Geo TV batted first and scored 82 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 12 overs. Hassam Ahmed scored 25 and Shahzad Iqbal scored 16 runs for Geo tv while Sameer Butt bowled two wickets. In reply, Hum TV achieved the target in the last over for one wicket. Hum Tv’s Sameer Butt decelerated man of the final match with unbeaten 53 runs.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain distributed prizes among the players. On becoming the champion of the tournament, a prize money of Rs. 500,000 was distributed to Hum TV and Rs. 2.5 lakh to runners-up Geo TV. Sameer Butt was declared the best batsman of the tournament and Afzal Javed was declared the best bowler.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Fawad Hussain appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) to organizing the wonderful tournament and assured all possible cooperation and said that such healthy activities should be organize among the journalists.

Federal Minister said that he welcomes this step towards involving media persons in healthy activities on the sidelines of their demanding profession.

He also hoped that RISJA would continue to host such events in the future.