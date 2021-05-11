Hudaibiya reference dismissed due to lack of evidence: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, MAY 11 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Hudaibiya Papers Mills reference has been legally dismissed due to lack of evidence but the government is reopening the reference to hide its incompetency.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said that people are drowning in the flood of inflation but instead of getting a briefing on inflation or coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan gets briefing on Shahbaz Sharif s bail after returning from Saudi Arabia.

She added that after his return from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister did not take a briefing on inflation, nor did he get updates on how many people had died. He only cared to take briefing on the bail granted to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif by the court, she added.

The PML-N spokesperson said that not a single case of corruption has been proved against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, adding that Ashiana and Saaf Pani cases had been made against the PML-N president.

Marriyum Aurangzeb went on to say that the government failed to prove even a single allegation in the court against the opposition leader. She said that the court clearly wrote that Shahbaz did not indulge in any corruption. She said the government could not prove anything in the clean water, assets beyond means, money laundering and 56 companies’ case.

Marriym said the government accountability czars were fooling people by flaunting papers, adding that there was nothing in these papers. See Also: NAB urged to put Shehbaz’s name on ECL The PML-N spokesperson said that a dictator initiated the Hudaibiya case. She said in 2014, a referee judge had quashed this case.

She said when the court demanded proof from NAB, the graft body failed to produce any. She said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is a turncoat (lota) adding that people call these hired spokespersons ‘lotas’.

Earlier, the PML-N spokesperson while reacting to the statement of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on government’s decision to reinvestigate the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case said that the government had admitted that all NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were false.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that by ordering a new investigation in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Imran Khan has admitted that all the NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were false. Ganda Nala, Multan and Lahore Metros and cases of assets in excess of income were based on political revenge.

She said that the commission agent “illegal team” did not gave a briefing on the theft of flour, sugar, electricity, gas, LNG and medicine, the main character of which is Imran Khan.

Maryam Aurangzeb asked why the rented spokespersons did not tell that the NAB went to the Supreme Court after the High Court quashed the case and the Supreme Court also upheld the decision.

She asked government to pay attention to the inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and do not challenge the patience of the people any more. By such actions you are making the people more angry, she added. = DNA

