Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘Home series against Zimbabwe will be confidence-booster’ Misbah

| September 29, 2020
Misbah

Lahore : Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will benefit players for the future.

In a recent statement, Misbah highlighted the importance of starting the season playing at home. “Home series against Zimbabwe will be a confidence-booster for not only the captain for all the players,” the head coach said.

Misbah eyes victory in both ODIs and T20Is against the visiting side in October. “Our main focus will be to clean sweep the tour. It will help us find our strength for upcoming tours,” he added.

It must be noted here Zimbabwe is scheduled to travel Pakistan next month to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will take place in bio-secure environment in Multan and Rawalpindi.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Misbah

‘Home series against Zimbabwe will be confidence-booster’ Misbah

Lahore : Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will benefitRead More

central-punjab

PCB announces criteria-based contracts for domestic players

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 2020-21 contracts for 192 domestic players. 10Read More

  • LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season

  • KP’s First XI player Asif Afridi quarantined after breaching COVID-19 protocols

  • Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies 

  • Red-hot Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes success in National T20 Cup

  • PCB, CSA struggle to find window for limited-over series in 2020

  • National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel

  • Afridi claims four wickets on 4 balls to etch his name in history

  • Dhoni praises Chennai ‘Dads Army’ after IPL win over Mumbai

    • Comments are Closed