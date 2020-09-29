‘Home series against Zimbabwe will be confidence-booster’ Misbah

Lahore : Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will benefit players for the future.

In a recent statement, Misbah highlighted the importance of starting the season playing at home. “Home series against Zimbabwe will be a confidence-booster for not only the captain for all the players,” the head coach said.

Misbah eyes victory in both ODIs and T20Is against the visiting side in October. “Our main focus will be to clean sweep the tour. It will help us find our strength for upcoming tours,” he added.

It must be noted here Zimbabwe is scheduled to travel Pakistan next month to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will take place in bio-secure environment in Multan and Rawalpindi.