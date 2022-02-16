High Commissioner of Nigeria visits Gujrat Chamber

Yoosuf Bhutta

Gujrat. /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Nigeria met industrialists, international traders and corporate members of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Tuesday. His Excellency Amb. Mohammed Bello AbioyeHigh Commissioner of Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pakistan visited Gujrat to meet the members of GTCCI on their special invitation. They exchanged ideas to promote economic ties between the two countries. HE Mohammed Bello Abioye had an exhausted discussion with the GTCCI members on different topics. President of GTCCI Mr. NaeemImtiazGondal warmly welcomed the honorable guest and introduced him with the executive body of GTCCI. Later the High Commissioner visited three leading industries including Royal Fans, decent Furnishers and Hameed pottery and learnt about their manufacturing processes. He also expressed his interest in trade between the two countries for products of different industries.