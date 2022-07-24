“Hiden forces’ obstacle in way of IMF deal: minister

DNA

LAHORE: PML-N MNA Javed Latif on Sunday claimed that so many “obstacles” are being put in the way of a deal with “global money lenders” that would save the country from default that “it seems unlikely it can be fulfilled”.

The remarks by the senior party leader, considered a close confidant of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and a loyalist of her father, Nawaz Sharif, came during a press conference in Islamabad.

On July 14, the IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to complete the combined 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, following which Pakistan will get $1.17 billion, bringing the total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion.

The path to the renewed IMF agreement, however, has been paved with painful policy decisions the coalition government has had to make to ensure the funds are disbursed.

“We sacrificed our politics to save the state,” Latif said. “We want to forget the past troubles and move forward for Pakistan. We made the sacrifice for a great cause.”

Referring to commentary on IMF requirements, he said: “People say the country should be run by technocrats.

“Some say there should be a presidential system in the country, some say the 18th Amendment should be abolished.”