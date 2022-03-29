Helicopter crash in UN Mission Congo leaves eight personnel martyred including six Pakistani officials

ISLAMABAD: A helicopter crash in UN Mission Congo has left eight personnel martyred including six Pakistani officials. “Pakistan Aviation Unit is deployed in UN Mission Congo on peace keeping duties since 2011. On 29 Mar 22, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed,” say a statement issued by the ISPR.

Per the statement, exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained. The crash left eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis Officers/soldiers martyred.

Details of Pakistani troops includes ​​Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot; Maj. Saad Nomani, Co Pilot;

Maj Faizan Ali; ​​N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer; Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief; an ​​L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions,” said the statement.

“Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices”.