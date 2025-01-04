HEC’s National Outreach Programme Concludes at SBBU Sheringal

Islamabad/Sheringal, Jan 4 /DNA/ – Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Sheringal concluded a transformative four-week faculty training programme organized in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) HEC under its National Outreach Programme for higher education faculty.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Muhammad Shahab, Vice Chancellor, SBBU Sheringal, Mr. Mahmood Khan, Registrar of SBBU Sheringal, Dr. Abaidullah Anwar, Deputy Director, Quality Assurance Division, HEC and senior faculty and administrative heads of the University.

The four-week training programme encompassed a diverse range of modules curated to enhance the professional capabilities of university faculty.

Delivered by expert resource persons appointed by NAHE, the programme focused on essential areas of academic and leadership development. Key topics included modern pedagogical practices, research methodologies, curriculum design, and effective assessment strategies.

These modules provided a comprehensive foundation for fostering an enriched and innovative teaching-learning environment at SBBU Sheringal.

In his keynote address, Dr. Shahab expressed profound appreciation for NAHE and HEC for their unwavering support, both technically and financially, in implementing this critical initiative. He commended the participants for their resilience and commitment, especially in overcoming the challenges posed by harsh weather and difficult circumstances.

Dr. Abaidullah Anwar shared insights into key HEC policies, including the Graduate Education Policy and Distance Learning Policy, underscoring the alignment of the training programme with HEC’s vision for academic excellence. He lauded the determination of faculty, who remained steadfast and engaged throughout the rigorous sessions, despite severe weather conditions.

The National Outreach Programme by NAHE, HEC, continues to make strides in bridging capacity-building gaps across Pakistan’s higher education institutions. By prioritizing professional development and faculty excellence, this initiative reinforces HEC’s broader vision of uplifting the quality of higher education nationwide.