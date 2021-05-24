HEC, PASTIC sign MoU for enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 (DNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) via a virtual signing ceremony at HEC Secretariat and PASTIC National Centre.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General PASTIC and Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, signed the MoU. Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), also graced the ceremony by his virtual presence. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both the organizations.

PASTIC is engaged in serving researchers and professionals, with an objective to develop information repositories and disseminating them to scientists and researchers of Pakistan. In order to benefit the academic fraternity of Pakistani HEIs, the MoU will help to establish a strategic partnership for enhanced cooperation through outreach, policy engagement activities and effective information sharing.

The major areas of collaboration include synergizing data repositories and technical services available with both organizations, creating awareness among research community through workshops, seminars and capacity building activities, and other activities to harness new opportunities for the uplift of S&T within academia.

Dr. Akram Sheikh briefed the audience that the cooperation will reduce the duplication of efforts being exercised by both organizations through effective information dissemination.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, in her remarks reiterated the fact that the cooperation will enable to use the scarce resources judiciously.

Dr. Zain-ul-Abdin, Director General R&I Wing, HEC said that the cooperation will complement the efforts of both organizations in their respective areas of expertise. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman PSF, appreciated the initiative for the mutual benefit of the academic and scientific community of Pakistan.=DNA

==========