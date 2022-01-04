Heavy Rainfall in coastal areas of Balochistan
GWADAR, JAN 4: on 3/4 Jan 22, causing flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar & Turbat . Stagnant water accumulated posing extreme problems for local population/ tourists in these areas. Army troops immediately assisted civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas and shifting stranded people to safer places. Food and shelter provided along Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani areas.
