HC visits Birmingham, interacts with community and faith leaders

BIRMINGHAM: On the first leg of his visit to the West Midlands and South Wales, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan visited the Pakistan Consulate General in Birmingham on 23 June 2021. Besides meeting the Consulate officials, he held interactions with faith leaders of Pakistani origin and eminent members of the Pakistani community, both virtually and in-person.

In his address to the faith leaders, the High Commissioner highlighted the need for promoting greater cohesion and understanding among various faiths and sects of Islam. He encouraged the leaders to utilize their sermons to foster love, amity, understanding and goodwill among and within various faith communities. He also emphasized the important role faith leaders could play in encouraging vaccination against COVID-19.

Lauding the contribution of the Pakistani community to the UK’s development, as well as progress and development of Pakistan, the High Commissioner stated that the Diaspora could play an important part in projecting Pakistan’s true and positive narrative. He also urged the community to play its role in further strengthening bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the UK.

The High Commissioner further apprised the audience of the initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, including Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) as well as various other schemes for welfare and facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis.