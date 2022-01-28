HBL PSL7: Zalmi opt to bowl against Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in match two of the Pakistan Super League season seven.
The match is being played at the National Stadium Karachi.
News from the center is that Peshawar Zalmi Captain Shoaib Malik has won the toss and invited Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators to bat.
