Hazza Institute of Technology empowers 25,000 Youth

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 (DNA) — Managing Director Hazza Institute of Technology Islamabad Azhar Iqbal Sindhu Monday while stressing for soft skill training education for youth highlighted that his institute has successfully trained 25,000 youth in technical education, with an impressive 17,000 registering for future programs.

“We are offering training programs to bridge the gap between education and employment, providing youth with practical skills and knowledge to enhance their career prospects, he said while talking to PTV news channel. With such initiatives, Hazza Institute of Technology with the supportive role of government is playing a vital role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s youth and contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, he added.

He said Hazza Institute of Technology stand as a beacon of excellence in IT and vocational training across Pakistan, adding, with a legacy of empowering individuals, we have been at the forefront of unleashing the potential of both traditional and cutting-edge technologies since our inception.

He said we are attached with other 4 to 5 countries and arranging training programs, adding, the Hazza Institute of Technology’s partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) marks a significant milestone in the development of Pakistan’s technical and vocational education sector.

The “TVET Uplifting across Pakistan” initiative aims to provide students with access to cutting-edge technical training in high-demand fields such as civil, mechanical, and electrical technologies, he added. Through this collaboration, Hazza Institute of Technology is offering specialized training programs that cater to the needs of the modern industry, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields, he mentioned.

The programs is focusing on hands-on training, practical application, and industry-specific skills, preparing students for immediate employment upon graduation, he added. The initiative also aims to address the skills gap in Pakistan’s workforce, particularly in areas where technical expertise is in high demand, he mentioned.

By providing world-class training facilities and expert instructors, Hazza Institute of Technology and NAVTTC hope to produce a talented pool of technicians, engineers, and professionals who can drive innovation and growth in various sectors of the economy, he highlighted.

Furthermore, this partnership will also focus on promoting TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) awareness across Pakistan, highlighting the importance of technical education in shaping the country’s future, he said. By doing so, they aim to inspire more young people to pursue careers in technical fields, ultimately contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, he added. — DNA