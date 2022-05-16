Hashoo Group signs management agreement with Sky Nine Developers

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16 /DNA/ – Hashoo Group signed a management agreement contract with Sky Nine Developers for PC Legacy, Best Western Rawalpindi Central, and Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Bahria Town, Islamabad at Marriott Hotel Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Mr. Mustafa Hussain Syed, CEO, Sky Nine. Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Syed Musheer Hussain, Chairman, Sky Nine, Mr. Waleed Malik, Managing Director Sky Nine, Mr. Arif Hussain, President Sky Nine, Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group along with the senior management of Hashoo Group.

Ramada Plaza, and Best Western will open on either side of PC Legacy, Bahria Town Islamabad, where PC Legacy will be owned by Sky Nine Developers and managed by Hashoo Group. Along with this, Hashoo Group while be providing white label services to both the international brands. With a total of 425 rooms and suites, offering both business and leisure travelers a host of modern amenities and comforts in the heart of the twin cities.

“We are pleased to welcome Ramada Plaza and Best Western on board, through our partnership with Sky Nine Developers,” said Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, “Hashoo Group aims to offer a high level of expert domestic support services to the two international hotel brands, Ramada Plaza and Best Western, with our consistent stand-out hospitality services from PC Legacy, that Hashoo Hotels are known for.”

On the occasion, Mr. Mustafa Hussain Syed said, “We are pleased to sign the white label management agreement with Hashoo Group, to establish a culture of consistent and premium hospitality in Bahria Town, Islamabad, and we look forward to welcoming guests at PC Legacy, Ramada Plaza and Best Western.”

Housing a variety of specialty cuisine restaurants, the hotels will also feature the facilities of a Health Club and spa, meeting and conference rooms, banquet halls and children’s recreational facilities.

This is Hashoo Group’s first strategic partnership for white label services for international hotel brand franchises. The Group plans to further expand its portfolio of branded hotels across the country, through more partnerships in the future.

Leading the hospitality industry of Pakistan for nearly five decades, Hashoo Group owns and operates the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels, PC Legacy and Hotel One across the country.