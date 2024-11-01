Hamna wins ladies’ event at Chief of Naval Staff Golf Cup

BY AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Talented golfer Hamna Amjad clinched the top position in the ladies’ category of the ongoing 17th edition of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup at Margallah Greens Golf Club.

The ladies’ event concluded on Friday, showcasing Hamna’s stellar performance as she secured victory with impressive scores of 79 and 71, totaling 150. Her five-stroke lead over defending champion Ami Qin, who finished with 159, and third-place finisher Zebunnisa, who scored 166, underscored Hamna’s dominance on the course.

In the amateur category, defending champion Muhammad Irtaza Hussain emerged as the sole leader with a score of 67 on the opening day, establishing a four-stroke lead over his nearest competitor, Shuaib Ahmed Zafar Hayat, who carded a 69.

Alam Afzal led the senior amateur category, finishing with a score of 73, three strokes ahead of Shoaib ud Din. Amin Raja followed closely, one stroke behind, with a score of 77.

In the junior category, Abdullah Khan led with a par score of 71, while Muhammad Abbas trailed by two strokes, finishing with a score of 73.

The main categories, amateur gross and net, will conclude on Sunday, showcasing the country’s best amateurs competing over 54 holes for the coveted trophy.