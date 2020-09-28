Govt will leave no stone unturned for uplift of tribal areas: PM

MOHMAND, SEP 28 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Monday Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zayed road in Mohmand district.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking at a gathering of tribal leaders after the inauguration, Prime Minister Khan said the government will leave no stone unturned for the socio-economic development of tribal areas. He said tribal areas have lagged behind due to lack of funds and past rulers’ interest.

They have no education, jobs and facilities, he said. The government will ensure that tribal areas get all the rights that they deserved but failed to get over past years, he pledged. “We will develop industries so that jobs are created.”

“Our enemy is in contact with elements that didn’t want the merger [of tribal areas with the KP province] to stock anarchy,” the premier warned, adding that they are being provided funds from abroad to create hurdles in the development of tribal areas.

The PM said the government is focusing all its attention on the uplift of society’s weaker segments and backward areas. Praying for the successful outcome of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, he cautioned that there are some elements that don’t want peace to prevail in the neighbouring country.

Peace in Afghanistan will bring prosperity to the tribal districts, he said. The premier disclosed that the government plans to plant olive trees across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. =DNA

