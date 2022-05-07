Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (DNA): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue,

Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the government was aiming at inclusive

and sustainable economic growth by presenting a pro-people and business

friendly budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

During a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of

Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh, the

minister commended the budgetary suggestions proposed by the chamber

members for various sectors of the economy and assured that the

suggestions of all stakeholders would be given due regard.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Federal Board of

Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers.

The minister acknowledged the effective role of FPCCI for acting as a

bridge between the government and traders. He shared with delegation

that macroeconomic stability was prime concern of the present

government.

Therefore, he said, government was strictly committed to ensure

financial discipline through effective and farsighted policies for

enhancing the overall level of growth in the country.

On the occasion, the President FPCCI congratulated Miftah Ismail on

undertaking the new role as Federal Finance Minister and presented

various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23.

Multiple measures were suggested by the FPCCI members for bringing in

greater efficiency in industrial and agricultural sectors.

They also apprised about some issues related to taxation faced by

business community in the country. Further, they requested the finance

minister to consider their proposals and address the stated issues.

The FPCCI delegation assured their support and cooperation in enhancing

the economic stability in the country.