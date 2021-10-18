Govt to contact Opposition for NAB Ordinance next week: Fawad

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said government wants to bring in such electoral reforms which will make the election process and results acceptable to all the stakeholders.

Speaking at a get together of senior journalists in Lahore, the Minister advised the opposition parties to focus on electoral reforms and other national issues instead of raising hue and cry over non-issues.

He said the opposition will be contacted on the matters pertaining to NAB ordinance next week and the amendment having consensus of both the treasury and opposition to be incorporated in the bill.

Rejecting negative propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the minister said, private sector has also been invited to invest in the multi-national mega project.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan has always played effective and positive role towards the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that guarantees peace and stability.

He said Islamabad has been striving to convince the international community to play its due role keeping in view the current situation in Afghanistan.