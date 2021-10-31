Govt targeting Central Asian Region to boost exports: Razak

Islamabad : Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says the government is targeting Central Asian Region to boost national exports.

In a meeting with the business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said viable policies of the government have improved considerably country’s export diversification during the last three years.

The Adviser said that Truckers Interchange Receipt convention will be signed with Afghanistan for free movement of trucks to Central Asian States and other parts of the region.

To a question, he said the matters pertaining to GSP-Plus Status and Basmati Rice are well under control.