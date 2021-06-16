Govt taking measures to ensure investment in export industry: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking measures to ensure investment in export industry in the Special Economic Zones established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was presiding over a review meeting on foreign investment in export industries under CPEC, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said export industry will provide employment, increase economic volume and ensure valuable foreign exchange, as well as access for “Made in Pakistan” brand to global markets.

Imran Khan said completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of top priorities of government.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the comprehensive strategy for establishment of export industries in the Special Economic Zones.

Meanwhile, talking to parliamentarians and public representatives from Mianwali in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said uplifting backward class of the society is first priority of the government.

He said steps are being taken to provide basic health and education facilities and equal development opportunities to the general public.

The Prime Minister directed the public representatives to prepare a plan on proposed projects for Mianwali.

He said farmers will be provided easy agricultural loans and technical training through Kisan Card and health insurance through health cards. He said the government will also provide direct subsidy to farmers occupying up to 12.5 acres agricultural land.