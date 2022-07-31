Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 3.05 per litre

DNA

The price of high-speed diesel increased by Rs8.95 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Sunday announced decreasing the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre for the first half of August 2022, a statement issued by the Petroleum Division said. Earlier it was rumoured that the government may slash the price upto Rs 11 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs8.95 per litre.



The Ministry of Finance announced slashing of prices, the new prices have come into effect from August 1.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had slashed the price of petrol by Rs18.50 per litre in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.



Addressing the nation, the premier said that the government had increased the price of petrol after coming into power to meet the conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which were agreed by the previous PTI-led government.



Stage set to bring country out of economic crisis, PM says after IMF agreement ‘Hard work’ pays off for Pakistan: Experts weigh in on IMF deal Pakistan finally strikes staff-level agreement with IMF However, as the prices are declining in the international market now, the government has decided to pass on the relief to people and, therefore, has decided to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 per litre, respectively.