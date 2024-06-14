Friday, June 14, 2024
Main Menu

Govt reduces prices of petrol, diesel

| June 14, 2024
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for next fortnight

Petrol price cut by Rs 10 per liter

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Two major announcements by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have been made in one day. After making electricity cheaper for industries, Prime Minister’s big Eid for the people on Eid comes in the shape of reduction of petrol prices.

A big reduction in the price of petrol by 10 rupees 20 paise per liter

While Reduction in the price of diesel by 2 rupees 33 paise per liter has been announced. 

On June 1, the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 4 74 paise and the price of diesel by Rs 3 86 paise per litre. So far, a total relief of 35 rupees has been given to the public in the price of petrol per liter.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for next fortnight

Govt reduces prices of petrol, diesel

Petrol price cut by Rs 10 per liter ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Two majorRead More

Africa Day celebrated in Islamabad

Africa Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Energy Mussadaq Masood Malik, along with DeanRead More

Comments are Closed