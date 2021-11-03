Govt ready to discuss every issue with opposition: Farrukh

Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is ready to discuss every issue with opposition, including NAB ordinance and reforms in Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the use Electronic Voting Machines in elections and giving right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis are among top priorities of the government.

Farrukh Habib said the government is ready to address all reservation of the opposition regarding the usage of EVMs but they are not taking interest in resolving the issue and creating ambiguity about this new free, fair and transparent system.