Govt  pursuing comprehensive roadmap to handle challenge of coronavirus : Shibli

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (DNA):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the government was pursuing a comprehensive roadmap to handle the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, he said despite the economic constraints, the government announced a gigantic stimulus package worth Rs 1.2 trillion to provide cushion and support to every segment of the society affected by the contagion.

Sharing details of the stimulus package, he said Rs 480 billion had been allocated for the business community and exporters whereas Rs 570 billion were earmarked for relief to the comman man. He said that Rs 200 billion were meant for relief to daily wagers, Rs 150 billion for vulnerable families, Rs 70 billion for reduction if petroleum products

prices, Rs 50 billion for ensuring availability of stock at Utility Store Corporation and Rs 100 billion or power and utility bills.

He said under Ehsaas Cash emergency programme, Rs 104 billion have so far been disbursed amongst the deserving families so far.

He said the cash assistance programme is being executed in the most transparent and efficient manner.

Senator Shibli Faraz said all the federating units have been taken along to cope with the situation arising out of the pandemic.

The minister said supplies of essential commodities including petrol and diesel have been ensured in the lockdown situation. He said there were difference of opinion amongst the provinces on the reopening of the public transport but now a consensus has been developed on the matter to a great extent. He said a policy has been framed to responsibly use the transport. He said that labour calls would be the main beneficiary of opening of the public transport as with opening of

industries, they would find it very difficult to reach their duty places without public transport.

He said the federal government has provided personal protective equipment to the hospitals in the four provinces.

Stressing the need for unity to tackle the challenge, the Information Minister regretted that the opposition parties did not give any positive suggestions in the National Assembly session convened on their insistence but used the occasion for political point scoring.