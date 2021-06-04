Friday, June 4, 2021
Main Menu

Govt makes payment to IPPS

| June 4, 2021

Payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion was equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the directives of the Prime Minister and under guidance of the Finance Minister, the Government has completed the first payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs.

 Finance Division has completed this transaction in coordination with relevant organizations / departments including State Bank of Pakistan and Power Division.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan ready to resume, if India restores previous status of Occupied Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a conditional offer of resuming talks withRead More

Uranium sale matter of concern: FO

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 04 (DNA) – Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over the illegalRead More

Comments are Closed