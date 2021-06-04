Govt makes payment to IPPS
Payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion was equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the directives of the Prime Minister and under guidance of the Finance Minister, the Government has completed the first payment transaction of 40% to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs. 89.2 billion equally divided in cash 5 years’ Sukuk and 10 years’ PIBs.
Finance Division has completed this transaction in coordination with relevant organizations / departments including State Bank of Pakistan and Power Division.
