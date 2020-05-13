Govt to launch Radio channel to impart education: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (DNA) : Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the government was planning to start a Radio channel for imparting education to students affected by the closure of schools and colleges due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in National Assembly on a motion moved by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to discuss the situation arising out of current pandemic COVID-19, he said, “We are planning to launch a Radio channel for students whose studies had been affected due to closure of schools after start of coronavirus pandemic.”

He said a teleschool channel was available for students for 10 hours daily from 8 am to 6 pm. During the morning session, juniors were given classes followed by classes for seniors. The channel was broadcasting programmes from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening every day and delivered content for the students of grades 1 to 12, he added.

He said the morning session included classes on English, Maths, Urdu and General Science dedicated for junior students while the next session which includes all subjects was for senior students.

The minister also paid tribute to doctors, paramedical , nursing staff and police and administration and government employees for performing their duties during coronavirus.=DNA

