Govt keeps petrol price unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products’ prices remained unchanged effective from November 16, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday.

The prices have been unchanged until the next fortnight (November 30). The minister announced the development via a televised message.

The price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs224.80 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs235.30 per litre, and light diesel oil is Rs191.83.

The government last slashed the price of petrol on September 30 by Rs12.63 per litre, giving massive relief to the inflation-stricken people of Pakistan.