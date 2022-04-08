Govt forms commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, APR 8: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the government had decided to present the contents of the threat letter, which purportedly contains “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy hatched to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the National Assembly tomorrow and had also constituted a commission to probe the alleged conspiracy.

At a media talk after the federal cabinet meeting, he claimed that “original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of the parliament”.

“If, even after that, they [the opposition] wants to go with the no-confidence vote, then the people of Pakistan will decide who’s standing where,” Chaudhry said.