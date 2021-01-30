Government has possessed zero tolerance against the corrupt : Amin Aslam
DNA
ATTOCK: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik
Amin Aslam on Saturday said that the government has possessed zero
tolerance against the corrupt and corrupt practices as well.
He expressed these views while talking to journalists at his residence
in village Shamsabad.
He said that in education department, recruitment on lower grade seats
has been done in violation of rules as an education officer has
recruited some of his blood relations in three schools.
He said that the government has directed DC Attock to look into the
matter and cancel all the recruitment in education department.
He also directed to hold an inquiry in this context and those
responsible should be brought to justice.
Sufyan Aziz , Humera Noor and Saleha Noor all r/o Chakwal have been
appointed as Lab Attendants in Govt Boys Higher Secondery school Khaur
, Govt Girls High School Peoples Colony and Govt Girls High School
Pindigheb vide order No, 415 , 715 and 226 dated 24/12/2020
respectively in violating all the rules.
The residents of Attock were eligible for these seats but the
aforementioned candidates were inducted with fake documents as all are
known to be relatives of CEO Education Attock.
The issue came to lime light when some candidates informed the media
about this injustice and violation of rules. DNA
=====================
Related News
PM grieved over death of JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the deathRead More
Fazl says next govt to abolish NAB
PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (DNA): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur RehmanRead More
Comments are Closed