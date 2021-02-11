Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

GM Marriott Hotel hosts reception to inaugurate Chinese New Year

| February 11, 2021
Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: (DNA) – In keeping up with the tradition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Mr. Maurizio Romani hosted a pool side reception.DSC_5147

Members of the civil society, diplomats and a number of Chinese nationals attended the reception. Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Nong Rong was the chief guest and cut the cake along with the General Manager.

Guests attended the reception in large number. Strict Covid protocols were followed throughout the reception.DSC_5208

Guests enjoyed mouth-watering Chinese as well Pakistani cuisines. The General Manager in his brief remarks welcomed the guests and greeted Chinese nation and government on the inauguration of New Year.

