GM Marriott Hotel hosts reception to inaugurate Chinese New Year
Ansar Bhatti
ISLAMABAD: (DNA) – In keeping up with the tradition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Mr. Maurizio Romani hosted a pool side reception.
Members of the civil society, diplomats and a number of Chinese nationals attended the reception. Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Nong Rong was the chief guest and cut the cake along with the General Manager.
Guests attended the reception in large number. Strict Covid protocols were followed throughout the reception.
Guests enjoyed mouth-watering Chinese as well Pakistani cuisines. The General Manager in his brief remarks welcomed the guests and greeted Chinese nation and government on the inauguration of New Year.
(Full Coverage of the event in the March issue of CENTRELINE magazine)
