Gill for investigation of cipher to unmask what actually done to country

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ -Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr. Shahbaz Gill raised some basic questions regarding ‘interference and conspiracy’, demanding that the letter should be investigated to unmake what actually done to the country.He said that the investigation was the only way to put an end to the talk whether the letter was an interference or conspiracy.He raised a question: Did the service chiefs accept this external interference in the national security meeting or not? Shahbaz Gill said: Did the chiefs endorse demarche or not? If the answer is yes then what’s the explanations for.He said that the Supreme Court should hold an open hearing, keep meeting minutes and put a letter in front of the public, everything would be crystal clear.