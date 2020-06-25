Ghulam Sarwar meets with Saudi Ambassador

(Raja Furqan)

ISLAMABAD : Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan received the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy at his office in the National Assembly. Ghulam Sarwar Khan acknowledged the effective measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He expressed his desire to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially with respect to aviation, in the strenuous Covid-19 circumstances.

Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy apprised the Federal Minister of the current status of the spread of Corona Virus in Saudi Arabia. He said, “Lockdown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been completely lifted with strict implementation of SOPs”.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan told ambassador that the government of Pakistan has ensured that employees of PIA are not laid off due to the Corona Virus as has been done around the world. Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy also stated that the government of KSA has also not laid off any employee of the state airline due to Corona Virus. Nawaf Saeed A.

Al Malkiy told Ghulam Sarwar Khan that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to limit the number of Hajjis to ten thousand keeping in view the pandemic of Corona Virus. He said that the government of KSA has allowed special quota of around 500-600 to the children of shuhda of the Army of KSA, medical professionals who have served to fight Covid-19 and military personnel who have been injured on official duty.

The remaining seats will be open for the foreigners already working in their respective embassies in Saudi Arabia.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy agreed to increase collaboration between the Aviation Industry of the two countries in order to provide better services to the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Ghulam Sarwar Khan emphasized the necessity of strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries.