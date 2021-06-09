German ambassador lauds PTI’s govt efforts for development of Gilgit Baltistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 – Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here in Islamabad. The meeting discussed the overall security situation of the region with particular reference to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister highlighted the worst condition of Human rights in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed the resolve of his government for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions. German Ambassador expressed his concerns on human rights violations in IIOJK and said that Germany supports the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute through a meaningful dialogue process.

The meeting also discussed the political, social and economic issues of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Minister said that free and fair elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly will be held soon, in which all political parties will actively participate. The Minister also highlighted the problems and difficulties faced by the civilian population residing on line of control LOC and said that government has started a 3 billion rupees project for safety and security of life and property of the civilian population residing on line of control.

The Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the current government for development of Gilgit Baltistan and said that his government is also cooperating in social and economic uplift of the said area. He also discussed the potential of hydro power generation in Gilgit Baltistan and said that his government was ready to further cooperate in social and economic sectors of Gilgit Baltistan. The Minister said that his government welcomes the foreign investment and is extending maximum cooperation in this regard.