Gen Nadeem Raza meets Kazakh PM

Both sides discuss bilateral issues; regional peace

NUR SULTAN: General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Defence Minister, Deputy Minister of Industry & Infrastructural Development, and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Kazakhstan. The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC also visited National Defense University of Kazakhstan and inaugurated ‘Pakistan Military Art Room’. The room reflects gallant history of Armed Forces of Pakistan, its culture and traditions.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defense, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honor by a smartly turned out contingent of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.